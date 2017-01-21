Gambians await Jammeh's exit after pledge to go - AFP

The agreement "foresees the departure of Yahya Jammeh from The Gambia for an African country with guarantees for himself, his family and his relatives," Aziz said on return to Nouakchott in remarks quoted by the official AMI news agency.

Activists will be keen to see Jammeh -- who controlled certain sections of the security forces -- refused amnesty for crimes committed during his tenure, which was rife with rights abuses.

Several sources said Jammeh was likely to leave on Saturday, but so far there has been no clear agreement on where he would go, with Morocco, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania all mentioned as possibilities by diplomats.