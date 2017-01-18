Top Iraq commander announces 'liberation' of east Mosul - AFP

Speaking at a press conference in Bartalla, a town east of Mosul, Staff General Talib al-Sheghati, who heads the Counter-Terrorism Service, announced "the liberation... of the left bank".

Sheghati added however that while the east of the city could be considered under government control, some work remained to be done to flush out the last holdout jihadists.

The "important lines and important areas are finished," he said, adding that "there is only a bit of the northern (front) remaining."