Red-handed: China province admits faking economic data - AFP

SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Wed Jan 18, 2017
Speaking at a legislative meeting Tuesday, Liaoning's governor Chen Qiufa admitted that from 2011 to 2014, economic data from the province's cities and counties had been plagued with false statistics, the official Xinhua news agency said.

In 2014, it said, a central government inspection group warned Liaoning about the "prevalence of economic data fraud". . . .

Officials and analysts in China and abroad have long questioned the accuracy of Chinese economic figures, which many suspect are often manipulated to make the economy look more robust than it really is.

