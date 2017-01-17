Julian Assange under pressure to hand himself in for extradition following Manning commutation

Last week, Mr Assange said on that he would give up his sanctuary in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for more than four years, if Barack Obama showed "clemency" to whistleblower Chelsea Manning. . . .

On Tuesday night, there was no immediate word from Mr Assange. However, in a tweet, Wikileaks, wrote: "VICTORY: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence from 35 years to 7. Release date now May 17."