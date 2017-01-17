Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 8016 Comments: 70458 Since: Mar 2007

Julian Assange under pressure to hand himself in for extradition following Manning commutation |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:53 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Last week, Mr Assange said on that he would give up his sanctuary in the  Ecuadorian Embassy in London for more than four years, if Barack Obama showed "clemency" to whistleblower Chelsea Manning. . . .

On Tuesday night, there was no immediate word from Mr Assange. However, in a tweet, Wikileaks, wrote: "VICTORY: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence from 35 years to 7. Release date now May 17."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor