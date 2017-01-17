There is "no point in blaming economic globalisation for the world's problems", he said, saying that the process was not at the root of the Syrian refugee situation or the 2008 financial crisis.
Globalisation should be "more inclusive, more sustainable", he added, adding that currently existing global institutions are "inadequate" and should be more "representative".
Xi says globalisation here to stay as Trump readies for office - AFP
