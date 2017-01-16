Antonio Brown Livestreams Mike Tomlin Calling The Patriots A******s

Bless Antonio Brown, who decided it would be fun to broadcast a live stream of the Steelers’ locker room after their victory over the Chiefs. And it was fun! Guys were dancing and laughing and I genuinely appreciated getting a look into a joyful NFL locker room. I also appreciated Brown recording head coach Mike Tomlin’s expletive-filled postgame speech. . . .

Tomlin then advised his team to keep a low profile during the coming week, and one player interjected, “Keep cool on social media. This is about us, nobody else, man.” Brown’s livestream went on for another 15 minutes or so.