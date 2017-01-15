Newsvine

Compassion should be heart of financial, political decisions, Pope says

Catholic News Agency (CNA)
Sun Jan 15, 2017
Francis opened his speech with a bang, saying “a world economic system that discards men, women and children because they are no longer considered useful or productive according to criteria drawn from the world of business or other organizations, is unacceptable, because it is inhumane.”

This lack of concern for people is a sign of “regression and dehumanization in any political or economic system,” he said, explaining that those who either cause or allow others to be discarded – whether they be migrants, exploited children or poor who die on the streets – become like “soulless machines.”

