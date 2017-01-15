Opening the meeting, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said the international community wanted to "forcefully reiterate that the two-state solution is the only solution possible" to the seven-decade-old conflict.
In a TV interview later, Ayrault warned that moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would have "extremely serious consequences" and predicted Trump would find it impossible to do so.
French summit bids to revive Mideast peace, with eye on Trump - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:33 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment