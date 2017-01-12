Fiat Chrysler Accused of Diesel Emissions Cheating by U.S. EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency alleged Fiat Chrysler installed software in 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicles and Ram 1500 pickups that allowed them to exceed pollution limits. The regulator stopped short of calling the software a “defeat device” but said the company didn’t disclose the means it was using to improve vehicle performance in testing. Fiat Chrysler defended its actions and said it would work with President-elect Donald Trump’s administration to contest the allegations.