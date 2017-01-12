Chargers owner Dean Spanos gave the city of San Diego and the team’s fans, what’s left of them, a choice: Open the public coffer for his and the NFL’s profitability or watch the team leave.
When you don’t give your customers, also known as your fans, some voice in the process, this is what happens.
Someone egged Chargers team headquarters following the relocation news. -
Thu Jan 12, 2017
