Report: Russian Intelligence's Donald Trump Blackmail Trove Includes (Unverified) 'Golden Showers' Details:

Buzzfeed then published a dossier, compiled by a person who is allegedly a former British intelligence official, that makes "explosive — but unverified — allegations": "The dossier, which is a collection of memos written over a period of months, includes specific, unverified and potentially unverifiable allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives, and graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians."

For example, there's an allegation that Trump paid prostitutes to perform a 'golden shower show' in front of him on a bed the Obamas slept on at the Ritz Carlton in Moscow.