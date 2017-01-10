Pot smokers to defy Trump, light up at his inauguration - AFP

"By giving away marijuana at inauguration, we're setting up the battle flag," said Adam Eidinger, 44, initiator of the 2014 pot referendum and founder of the DC Marijuana Coalition. "We're about to lose our right."

At his home, six pot plants are growing out on the balcony. A fire burns in the fireplace as three colleagues -- Elizabeth, Natalie and Felicia -- roll joint after joint on a coffee table.

Eidinger reckons 4,200 joints are about four pounds (just under two kilos) and worth around $20,000.

To abide by the limit on how much any single person can possess, the reefers will be handed out by 50 people on Inauguration Day, January 20.