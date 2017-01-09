Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 7985 Comments: 70297 Since: Mar 2007

Trump Pick Monica Crowley Plagiarized Parts of Her Ph.D. Dissertation -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Mon Jan 9, 2017 7:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Crowley submitted her dissertation, titled “Clearer Than Truth: Determining and Preserving Grand Strategy: The Evolution of American Policy Toward the People’s Republic of China Under Truman and Nixon,” in 2000 in partial completion of her Ph.D. in international relations at New York’s Columbia University. Today, the thesis is kept on microfilm at the University of Michigan and accessible via ProQuest, an academic database.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor