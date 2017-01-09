Vatican doctrine chief: No need to correct pope on divorce

Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, head of the powerful Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, was responding to a public request from four conservative cardinals for the pope to clarify his position contained in the controversial document "The Joy of Love." . . .

The four cardinals posed five questions, or "dubia," in a letter to Francis and Mueller last year and made it public after getting no response. Francis hasn't addressed their complaints directly but has endorsed the interpretation of Argentine bishops who, in a set of guidelines, said "The Joy of Love" clearly allows the possibility of access to the sacraments in exceptional cases.