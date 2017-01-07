ESPN's Chris Berman opens up on losing 'NFL Primetime' and his reduced role

During a one-on-one interview with Sporting News on Thursday, Berman dished on his frustration about ESPN losing "Primetime" in 2006, who he wants to replace him at ESPN and succeeding the late Howard Cosell of ABC Sports. . . .

SN: There’s been a lot of debate recently about whether highlight shows are going the way of the dinosaur. As an old-time "SportsCenter" anchor, what do you think?

CB: I think that’s a mistake. Look, it's a fact, Mike, that people get their highlights on their phones. Why do I want to see it again? . . . Less people are seeing it for the first time. No one can argue that. However, a well-delivered highlight of a game you might have seen, of something you might have seen when you were with some people, if you’re a sports fan, you might want to see it again. You might be sitting down to watch a "SportsCenter" or something. Give me a half-hour of all the baseball together. "I saw that catch against the wall at 3 in the afternoon. But I didn’t see how the Royals beat the Mariners. Actually, I’m interested in that double with everybody moving on the 3-2 pitch in the bottom of the ninth."