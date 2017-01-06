Newsvine

Chinese football fans cheer curbs on 'ridiculous' spending - AFP

China will seek to rein in high-priced transfers and keep player salaries "reasonable", a General Administration of Sport (GAS) spokesman warned.

Chinese Super League clubs, encouraged by President Xi Jinping's drive to turn China into a football power, have broken the Asian transfer record five times in less than a year. . . .

But many Chinese fans have also been uncomfortable with the clubs' high spending, and Thursday's announcement triggered a flood of support on social media.

"The irrational competition in the football market has borne evil fruit: higher and higher salaries for big-name foreign players, worsening league match levels, and a worsening football environment," said one representative posting on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

