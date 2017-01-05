MSG Blasts Rockette, Marie Claire Over Story on Trump Inauguration Meeting

Amid reports that the Rockettes were being forced, some against their will, to perform for Trump, Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan called an impromptu meeting Dec. 27 to discuss the upcoming inauguration performance. MARIE CLAIRE published details from the meeting Tuesday, according to one of the Radio City Music Hall dancers who chose to remain anonymous in the story.

"Marie Claire posted a story on its website this morning regarding a private meeting that was held last week," read the MSG statement. "The story included comments made by various Rockettes that were included without their permission. When Marie Claire requested comment from MSG last night, we provided a full statement on the matter. Marie Claire chose to just use a small portion of what was provided. Following is the full statement in its entirety."

The statement confirms Dolan's quoted statements from the meeting while alleging a "violation of confidentiality" from the Rockette quoted in the story. MSG called the story a betrayal that was "deceitful and cowardly." The statement reads in full as follows: