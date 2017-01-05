Bruins legend Milt Schmidt dies at 98

Mr. Schmidt was the linchpin of the famed “Kraut Line,” whose others members were his boyhood friends Woody Dumart and Bobby Bauer. The trio’s shared German ancestry inspired the nickname. They finished 1-2-3 in scoring in the National Hockey League in 1940, with Mr. Schmidt coming in first.

The Kraut Line was the centerpiece of Bruins squads that won the Stanley Cup in 1939 and 1941. Mr. Schmidt and his linemates might well have brought the team additional championships had they not been inducted into the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1942. . . . .

One of the most memorable moments in Bruins history came on March 18, 1952, when Bauer came out of retirement to join Dumart in helping Mr. Schmidt record his 200th goal, a notable milestone in that lower-scoring era. Further lending a storybook air to the game, assists on the goal went to Dumart and Bauer.

Even more memorable was the night of Jan. 10, 1942, the Kraut Line’s last game before military induction. The Bruins defeated Montreal, 8-1, at Boston Garden. As the game ended, a sellout crowd began to sing “Auld Lang Syne.”