Britain's Brexit plans rocked by EU ambassador's resignation - AFP

"We do not yet know what the government will set as negotiating objectives for the UK's relationship with the EU after exit," he said, revealing that UKRep were no clearer on the issue than what May has made public.

Rogers urged colleagues to provide British ministers with their "unvarnished" understanding through Brexit negotiations -- "even where this is uncomfortable".

"I hope you will continue to challenge ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking and that you will never be afraid to speak the truth to those in power," Rogers said.

He also criticised the British government for its short supply of "serious multilateral negotiating experience" in London and said the structure of the UK's negotiating team "needs rapid resolution".

