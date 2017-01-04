A trip to the land of endangered ancient olive trees - AFP

Joan Porta, another farmer, says that just a few years back, olive trees were largely ignored in fields also full of almond and other fruit trees, vines or wheat.

In fact, they were often used for firewood in farms.

"Now we realise that they are thousand-year-old trees," the 75-year-old says, pointing to the jewel in his own field's crown.

It is aged 1,702 years according to a dating method used by the Polytechnic University of Madrid -- which means it was planted under the Roman emperor Constantine.