Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 7968 Comments: 70208 Since: Mar 2007

A trip to the land of endangered ancient olive trees - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Wed Jan 4, 2017 6:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Joan Porta, another farmer, says that just a few years back, olive trees were largely ignored in fields also full of almond and other fruit trees, vines or wheat.

In fact, they were often used for firewood in farms.

"Now we realise that they are thousand-year-old trees," the 75-year-old says, pointing to the jewel in his own field's crown.

It is aged 1,702 years according to a dating method used by the Polytechnic University of Madrid -- which means it was planted under the Roman emperor Constantine.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor