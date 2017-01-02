Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 7965 Comments: 70181 Since: Mar 2007

Snap! Selfie-seeking tourist bitten by Thai croc - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Mon Jan 2, 2017 9:51 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"She wanted to take selfie with the crocodile who was lying down near a stream," a park official told AFP, asking not to be named because he did not have the authority to speak to the media.

"It was startled and bit her on her on the leg." . . .

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Siamese crocodiles were once ubiquitous across South East Asia but their populations have been decimated in the last century by hunting and habitat loss.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor