A Russian Il-96 plane carrying the diplomats and their families landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport at 2:05 am local time (23:05 GMT) after having taken off from Washington on Sunday, state television said.
State television showed the diplomats and their families gathering their luggage on the tarmac in the rain before heading inside the terminal.
Russian diplomats expelled from US arrive in Moscow: Russian media - AFP
