The Beatles - Eleanor Rigby (From ''Yellow Submarine'')

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Revolver with the digital release of the video for “Eleanor Rigby” . . .

The film is a sequence originally used in the movie Yellow Submarine", released in July 1968. With it’s surreal, ground-breaking visuals it both brought a new concept of creating a visual video to accompany a song and also ushered in a new style of animation which helped to inspire Terry Gilliam’s animations for the TV comedy series, Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

