Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Revolver with the digital release of the video for “Eleanor Rigby” . . .
The film is a sequence originally used in the movie Yellow Submarine", released in July 1968. With it’s surreal, ground-breaking visuals it both brought a new concept of creating a visual video to accompany a song and also ushered in a new style of animation which helped to inspire Terry Gilliam’s animations for the TV comedy series, Monty Python’s Flying Circus.
The Beatles - Eleanor Rigby (From ''Yellow Submarine'')
Seeded on Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:22 PM
