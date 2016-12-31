Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 7961 Comments: 70142 Since: Mar 2007

Russia urges speedy UN resolution on Syria truce - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:33 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Security Council resolution aims to pave the way for talks next month in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana, under the aegis of Russia and Iran, both Syrian government supporters, and of rebel backer Turkey.

Turkey and Russia say the Astana talks will supplement, not replace, UN-backed peace efforts, including talks set to resume February 8 in Geneva. . . .

Russia's UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin had earlier voiced hope the Security Council would endorse the planned talks in Kazakhstan and back the resolution unanimously.

But several council members had demanded clarifications over the reach of the resolution, what it would mean for the UN talks, how it might affect rebels recently ousted from Aleppo, and what it would mean for humanitarian aid.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor