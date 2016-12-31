Team Trump: We're the true target of Obama's sanctions

Republican allies of the president-elect say Obama’s Russia scolding is ‘too little, too late’ and is more an attack on Trump’s incoming administration. . . .

“I will tell you that even those who are sympathetic to President Obama on most issues are saying that part of the reason he did this today was to quote ‘box in’ President-elect Trump,” incoming counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said Thursday night on CNN. “That would be very unfortunate if politics were the motivating factor here. We can’t help but think that’s often true.”