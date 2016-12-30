Greece's ambassador to Brazil was murdered in a plot hatched by his Brazilian wife and her police officer lover, who confessed to the crime, officials said.
The envoy, Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, was killed on Monday by the officer, Sergio Gomez Moreira, Rio homicide division chief Evaristo Pontes told a news conference.
Greek ambassador to Brazil murdered by wife's cop lover: police - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Dec 30, 2016 7:39 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment