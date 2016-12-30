In this time of dire need for “a revelation in the heart,” when the values of democracy are continually misconstrued and misused, Cohen’s immortal words come to life in a beautiful short film — part tribute to Cohen, part fundraiser for PEN America, part public service to lift the human spirit, narrated by Neil Gaiman, with music by Amanda Palmer and gorgeous watercolor art by David Mack and Olga Nunes.
Democracy: Neil Gaiman's Transcendent Animated Tribute to Leonard Cohen, with Piano by Amanda Palmer –
