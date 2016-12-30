Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 7956 Comments: 70107 Since: Mar 2007

Democracy: Neil Gaiman's Transcendent Animated Tribute to Leonard Cohen, with Piano by Amanda Palmer –

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Brain Pickings
Seeded on Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:31 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In this time of dire need for “a revelation in the heart,” when the values of democracy are continually misconstrued and misused, Cohen’s immortal words come to life in a beautiful short film — part tribute to Cohen, part fundraiser for PEN America, part public service to lift the human spirit, narrated by Neil Gaiman, with music by Amanda Palmer and gorgeous watercolor art by David Mack and Olga Nunes

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor