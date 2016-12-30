Newsvine

Russia moves to expel 35 US diplomats: foreign minister - AFP

SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Fri Dec 30, 2016 4:11 AM
"Russia's foreign ministry... has requested that the Russian president approve declaring as personae non gratae 31 employees of the US embassy in Moscow and four diplomats from the US consulate in Saint Petersburg," Lavrov said in televised comments.

The ministry is also seeking to ban diplomats from using a holiday home located in western Moscow and a warehouse in the north of the city, Lavrov said, after President Barack Obama said the US would close two Russian compounds.

