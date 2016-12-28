The budget patch gives the Agriculture Department's Farm Service Agency authority to meet the spike in loan demand by using future funding, according to U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican who chairs an agricultural appropriations panel. There is no limit to how much the USDA can lend through April 28 — a victory for farm groups who pressed Washington for the fix to avert a looming loan crisis.
Congress' budget patch averts national farm loan crisis
