NBA commissioner Adam Silver: Player boycott of Trump White House visit would be 'lost opportunity'

“To me, if a player were to choose not to go to the White House, whether they were choosing not to go to the current White House or a future White House, my response would be: ‘That’s a lost opportunity,’” Silver told ESPN’s The Undefeated. “Because that’s an opportunity that most citizens who have a political point of view would kill for — the opportunity to directly tell the president of the United States how they feel about an issue.” . . .

Silver said, however, that he would consider changing his tune if the Commander in Chief showed disinterest in players’ opinions on political topics.

“Now, if the president were to say, ‘I have no interest in what members of the NBA think about an issue,’ that might surprise me and I might have a different response.”