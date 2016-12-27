Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 7944 Comments: 70010 Since: Mar 2007

Avatar-style S. Korean manned robot takes first baby steps - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! Sports
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Designed by a veteran of science fiction blockbusters, the four-metre-tall (13-foot), 1.5 ton Method-2 towers over a room on the outskirts of Seoul. . . .

"Our robot is the world's first manned bipedal robot and is built to work in extreme hazardous areas where humans cannot go (unprotected)," said company chairman Yang Jin-Ho. . . .

"Everything we have been learning so far on this robot can be applied to solve real-world problems," said designer Vitaly Bulgarov on his Facebook page.

He has previously worked on film series such as Transformers, Robocop and Terminator.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor