Emotional floral tributes laid out for George Michael - AFP

Leandros Kalisperas, 39, who said that he like Michael was of a Greek Cyrpiot background from north London, brought flowers, a candle and a note.

"He shaped my life," he said, wiping away a tear.

Kalisperas remembered first listening to George Michael as a child in his older brother's room.

"For me there was no one else that can take us to that high, joyous place," said Kalisperas, adding that he saw George Michael in concert several times.