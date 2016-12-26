Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 7935 Comments: 69970 Since: Mar 2007

Emotional floral tributes laid out for George Michael - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:18 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Leandros Kalisperas, 39, who said that he like Michael was of a Greek Cyrpiot background from north London, brought flowers, a candle and a note.

"He shaped my life," he said, wiping away a tear.

Kalisperas remembered first listening to George Michael as a child in his older brother's room.

"For me there was no one else that can take us to that high, joyous place," said Kalisperas, adding that he saw George Michael in concert several times.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor