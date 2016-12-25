Newsvine

Religious leaders strike sombre note on Christmas - AFP

An Iranian woman lights a candle during Christmas Eve mass at the St Joseph Armenian Catholic church in Tehran (AFP Photo/ATTA KENARE)

Religious leaders from the Vatican to Bethlehem struck a sombre note on Christmas Eve, warning that war, fear and divisions lie ahead in 2017 after a tumultuous year. . . .

Some 2,500 worshippers packed the Church of the Nativity complex, built over the grotto where Christians believe Jesus was born, for midnight mass in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa used his homily there to plead for compassion for refugees and for a halt to the violence wracking the Middle East.

 

