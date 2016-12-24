Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 7931 Comments: 69931 Since: Mar 2007

Hamas welcomes landmark UN vote on Israel settlements

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sat Dec 24, 2016 5:22 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"Hamas appreciates the position of the countries that voted in the Security Council for the right of the Palestinian people (to live) on their land," said Hamas spokesman Fawzy Barhoum.

"We salute this important evolution in international positions," he said, while calling for more such actions to bring about "the end of the occupation."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor