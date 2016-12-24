"Hamas appreciates the position of the countries that voted in the Security Council for the right of the Palestinian people (to live) on their land," said Hamas spokesman Fawzy Barhoum.
"We salute this important evolution in international positions," he said, while calling for more such actions to bring about "the end of the occupation."
Hamas welcomes landmark UN vote on Israel settlements
