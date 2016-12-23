Newsvine

Carrie Fisher's Brother Says Actress Is Stabilized After Suffering Massive Heart Attack: Report

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. After the plane landed just after noon in California, Fisher was spotted being rushed to the hospital.

Todd Fisher, the actresses brother, told the AP that his sister was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital, but declined to offer further details.

