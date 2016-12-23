Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 7930 Comments: 69924 Since: Mar 2007

Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Italy - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 5:49 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Italy's interior minister Marco Minniti told a press conference in Rome that Amri had been fatally shot after pulling out a pistol and firing at police who had stopped him for a routine identity check around 3:00 am (0200 GMT) near Milan's Sesto San Giovanni train station.

Identity checks had established "without a shadow of doubt" that the dead man was Amri, the minister said.

He hailed the two policemen as heroes. Trainee officer Luca Scata, 29, fired the fatal shot. His partner Christian Movio, 36, was hit in the shoulder and was in hospital awaiting surgery, but not in any danger.

"Italy can be really proud of these two officers," Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor