The method, as modeled by Andrew Cornett on Twitter, uses stretched ear piercings to hold the AirPods in place, allowing you to listen to music with only a mild level of discomfort. Think of your holey lobes like little earphone cup holders, finally giving purpose to vestigial parts of the human body that otherwise serve so little purpose that societies across the world ritually stab and force objects through them for no real reason.
Literally sticking Apple AirPods in your ear is one way to stop them from falling out -
Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:59 AM
