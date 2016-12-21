Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 7924 Comments: 69877 Since: Mar 2007

Literally sticking Apple AirPods in your ear is one way to stop them from falling out -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: The Verge
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The method, as modeled by Andrew Cornett on Twitter, uses stretched ear piercings to hold the AirPods in place, allowing you to listen to music with only a mild level of discomfort. Think of your holey lobes like little earphone cup holders, finally giving purpose to vestigial parts of the human body that otherwise serve so little purpose that societies across the world ritually stab and force objects through them for no real reason.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor