Turkey claims Gulen link to envoy killing, Kremlin cautious - AFP

The pro-government press has repeatedly said that US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara blames for the attempted putsch, was behind the assassination plot.

And Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told US counterpart John Kerry in a phone call on Tuesday that Ankara believed Gulen was involved.

"Turkey and Russia know that behind the attack... there is FETO," his ministry quoted Cavusoglu as saying, using Turkey's acronym for Gulen's organisation. . . .

"In this case it is hardly worth hurrying to any conclusions until the investigation determines -- as our president said -- who was behind the murder of our ambassador," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.