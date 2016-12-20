Ivanka Trump Gives the Israeli Rabbinate a Taste of Its Own Medicine - Opinion

The Israeli rabbinate has never shown any indication that we American converts matter — that is, until the election of the father of one of our own as president of the United States. Now, suddenly, the rabbinate is committed to making Ivanka Trump feel as though she is welcome in Israel as a full citizen and Jew. Even in the statement regarding these new conversion standards, Trump gets a nod, making crystal clear that it is the issue of her conversion, not that of thousands of other American Jews (many of whom may actually want to move to Israel one day) who have been left jerking in the wind by the rabbinate.

These new standards aren’t about caring for Trump’s feelings; if they were, the attacks against the reputation of her conversion rabbi, Haskel Lookstein, would have been made to cease over the summer. They aren’t about ensuring that any of Lookstein’s other converts feel safe either. These holy men seem to care about one thing and one thing only: power. For the first time, an entity more powerful than the rabbinate cares about conversions, and it’s the president of the United States, his daughter and his son-in-law.