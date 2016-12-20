Backlash keeps Andrea Bocelli from performing at inauguration

A source said that, by Monday, “Bocelli said there was no way he’d take the gig . . . he was ‘getting too much heat’ and he said no.”
But another source told us, “Trump suggested to Bocelli he not participate because of the backlash. It’s sad people on the left kept him from performing on a historic day.”
