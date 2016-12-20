Syria army tells remaining rebels to quit Aleppo - AFP

"Yesterday (Monday) only, we evacuated 15,000 people from east Aleppo. If we consider those evacuated on Thursday too, then the total should be 25,000," spokeswoman Ingy Sedky told AFP.

She said "thousands" of others were still waiting to be bussed out, amid a lack of information on the numbers of civilians and fighters remaining in east Aleppo. . . .

More than 310,000 people have been killed since Syria's conflict erupted in March 2011 with protests demanding the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.