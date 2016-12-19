Rainbow snake, tiny frog among new Mekong species - AFP

A new species of newt called the tylototriton anguliceps in Chiang Rai, Thailand (AFP Photo/Porrawee POMCHOTE)

A rainbow-headed snake, a tiny frog and a lizard with dragon-like horns are among more than 150 new species confirmed by scientists last year in the ecologically diverse but threatened Mekong region, researchers said on Monday. . . .

On the Thai tourist island of Phuket, which has seen huge development in recent decades, scientists found a lizard (acanthosaura phuketensis) with a fearsome-looking ridge of horns down its head and back.

And in the country's northern Chiang Rai province researchers found a newt (tylototriton anguliceps) with dazzling red and black markings that they likened to a Klingon's head from the Star Trek franchise.