DOJ letter says FBI leaked confidential info to press in Phil Mickelson-related probe -

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Golfweek
Seeded on Sun Dec 18, 2016 6:45 AM
The letter states that the agent admitted he was a “significant source of confidential information” to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times about the investigation.

“The agent further admitted that, prior to his Dec. 6 interview, he had hidden those communications with the press from both the (U.S. Attorney’s Office) and others within the FBI,” Bharara stated in the letter. “Based upon the agent’s admissions, which the USAO and the FBI regard with the utmost seriousness, it is now an incontrovertible fact that there were FBI leaks of confidential information to the press regarding this investigation.”

