FIFA boss wants video referees at 2018 World Cup

Colombia's Atletico Nacional slammed the new video assistant referee (VAR) technology being trialled at the Club World Cup in Japan after the first-ever penalty awarded under the system helped knock them out midweek.

Real Madrid were also lukewarm after confusion around a Cristiano Ronaldo goal in another game, but Infantino promised FIFA would iron out the glitches.

"It's still premature to say when we will go live with this system," he told reporters on Saturday.

"But I hope at the next World Cup the test results will be positive enough to be able to implement it."