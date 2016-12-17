When Baio asked her to cool it, she allegedly asked how he could support a man who said “Grab ’em by the p***y” and physically attacked him, grabbing him under his arms, shaking, and pushing him. (For what it’s worth, people close to Mack said she was just trying to show Baio how Trump “hugs” women — or something along those lines.)
Scott Baio Claims Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer's Wife Assaulted Him at School Play Over His Support of Trump
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Dec 17, 2016 5:18 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment