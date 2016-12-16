Sir Ivan Rogers, who has been branded a "gloomy pessimist", warned ministers in October that other EU member states believe a trade deal will not be finalised until the early to mid-2020s.
He is also understood to have said European leaders believe the deal is likely to be a free trade arrangement rather than continued single market membership, according to the BBC.
Post-Brexit trade deal could take up to 10 years and still fail, warns UK's EU ambassador
