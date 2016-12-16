Kremlin slams 'extremely scurrilous' US hacking accusations - AFP

Newsvine

Kremlin slams 'extremely scurrilous' US hacking accusations

The Kremlin on Friday slammed Washington for pointing the finger at President Vladimir Putin over cyber attacks targeting the US election, after Barack Obama pledged to retaliate against Russian hacking.

"At this point they need to either stop talking about this or finally present some sort of proof. Otherwise this looks extremely scurrilous," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists during a visit to Japan.

