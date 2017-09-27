Jurich and Pitino met Wednesday morning with Louisville interim president Greg Postel. After the meetings, Postel informed reporters that the school would hold a news conference at 1 p.m. and noted that Pitino and Jurich would not attend. . . .
It marked the latest case of Pitino and his Louisville program being in the news for impropriety.
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich are out
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:23 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment