Trump, Dems reach funding deal, disappointing Republicans

Other Republicans, possibly surprised to see the Republican president cut a deal with Democrats, soon raised their concerns.

''The Pelosi-Schumer-Trump deal is bad,'' said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.).

Ryan earlier in the day called the idea of adding a three-month extension of the debt ceiling to Harvey aid ''ridiculous'' after the Democratic leaders proposed it. The initial Democratic offer did not mention the government funding, but it has long been seen as legislation that could be paired with a debt limit hike.