Suu Kyi and Myanmar face chorus of anger over Rohingya crisis - AFP

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Mon Sep 4, 2017 7:43 AM
Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai and mainly Muslim countries in Asia led a growing chorus of criticism on Monday aimed at Myanmar and its civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi over the plight of the Rohingya Muslim minority. . . .

Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman also questioned Suu Kyi's silence.

"Very frankly, I am dissatisfied with Aung San Suu Kyi," Anifah told AFP.

"(Previously) she stood up for the principles of human rights. Now it seems she is doing nothing."

