Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai and mainly Muslim countries in Asia led a growing chorus of criticism on Monday aimed at Myanmar and its civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi over the plight of the Rohingya Muslim minority. . . .
Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman also questioned Suu Kyi's silence.
"Very frankly, I am dissatisfied with Aung San Suu Kyi," Anifah told AFP.
"(Previously) she stood up for the principles of human rights. Now it seems she is doing nothing."
Suu Kyi and Myanmar face chorus of anger over Rohingya crisis - AFP
Mon Sep 4, 2017
